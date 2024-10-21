Boss Energy Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

Boss Energy Limited is set to hold its annual general meeting on November 20, 2024, at the Duxton Hotel in Perth, where shareholders will discuss key reports and vote on resolutions. Shareholders are encouraged to submit questions in advance and can participate via proxy voting. This meeting provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

