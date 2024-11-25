Boss Energy Issues New Performance Rights

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.
Boss Energy Limited has announced the issuance of 764,139 performance rights and 550,711 one-off award performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are part of the company’s strategy to incentivize and reward its workforce. Investors may find this move indicative of Boss Energy’s emphasis on aligning employee interests with corporate goals.
