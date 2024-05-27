News & Insights

Stocks

Boss Energy Issues New Employee Performance Rights

May 27, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

Boss Energy Ltd has announced the issue of 182,942 performance rights, subject to vesting conditions expiring on June 30, 2028, as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities, detailed in the company’s latest Appendix 3G filing on May 27, 2024, will not be quoted on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:BOE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BQSSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.