Boss Energy Issues New Employee Performance Rights

Boss Energy Ltd has announced the issue of 182,942 performance rights, subject to vesting conditions expiring on June 30, 2028, as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities, detailed in the company’s latest Appendix 3G filing on May 27, 2024, will not be quoted on the ASX.

