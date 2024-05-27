Boss Energy Expands Shares Quotation

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

Boss Energy Limited has announced the application for the quotation of new securities, specifically 288,063 fully paid ordinary shares, under their ASX code BOE as of May 27, 2024. The move signifies potential growth opportunities for investors following the company’s compliance with ASX Listing Rules.

