Boss Energy Executives Conduct Share Sale

Boss Energy Limited has announced a share sale by key executives, including Managing Director & CEO Duncan Craib, following the company’s successful transition to production with its Honeymoon uranium mine and significant market growth from $37M to over $2B. The company is debt-free with $298 million in liquid assets and is poised to become a multi-mine uranium producer, benefiting from a high uranium price and new U.S. laws restricting Russian imports. The share sale aligns with the company’s policy and Craib retains a significant long-term interest in Boss Energy, indicating ongoing commitment to the company’s expansion.

