Boss Energy (BQSSF) Price Target Increased by 10.10% to 1.86

The average one-year price target for Boss Energy (OTCPK:BQSSF) has been revised to $1.86 / share. This is an increase of 10.10% from the prior estimate of $1.69 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.33 to a high of $2.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.25% from the latest reported closing price of $2.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boss Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BQSSF is 0.46%, an increase of 7.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 93,964K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 33,035K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,256K shares , representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BQSSF by 28.99% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 21,079K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,341K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BQSSF by 64.94% over the last quarter.

NLR - VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF holds 10,807K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,955K shares , representing an increase of 26.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BQSSF by 53.81% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,752K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,712K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BQSSF by 49.60% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 4,859K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,339K shares , representing a decrease of 30.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BQSSF by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.