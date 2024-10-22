Boss Energy Advances Uranium Production with Strong Financials

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

Boss Energy Limited reports a successful ramp-up of uranium production at its Honeymoon facility, achieving key milestones such as the first shipment and significant cash flow from sales. The company is well-positioned financially with no debt and substantial liquid assets, and it anticipates continued growth with the expansion of its Alta Mesa project in Texas. With most production uncontracted, Boss Energy aims to capitalize on rising uranium prices driven by increasing demand for clean energy.

