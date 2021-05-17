Bosnia's Serb Republic, Serbia launch construction of 125MW hydro power plant

Aleksandar Vasovic Reuters
The prime ministers of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic and neighbouring Serbia on Monday launched the construction of a 125 megawatt (MW) hydro power plant on the Drina river which will help to diversify their future energy mix.

The Buk Bijela dam and plant, near the eastern Bosnian town of Foca, will be part of a system of three hydro power plants on the river, worth around 1.1 billion Bosnian marka ($683.2 million), Republika Srpska's prime minister Radovan Viskovic told reporters.

Construction is expected to take four years.

"We are proud that we are building it with Serbia ... it means life, connection, survival and prosperity," Viskovic said.

The peace agreement that ended a 1992-95 war left Bosnia divided in to two autonomous regions - Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation - with weak central institutions.

The Buk Bjela project has not been approved by Bosnia's central authorities in charge of cross-border projects.

Belgrade, which supports Republika Srpska, will use a major portion of the 484 million euros ($587.91 million) earmarked for joint infrastructure projects with Bosnia to co-finance the project, Serbia's prime minister Ana Brnabic said.

Bosnia's foreign minister Bisera Turkovic on Twitter warned Serbia that its role in the project could damage bilateral ties.

"The authorities of Serbia must know ...they not only risk economic damage but also (that they) do not contribute to good neighbourly relations," Turkovic said.

Environmentalists from Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro, which all have borders on the Drina, also oppose the development of such plants as they say they are damaging to the environment.

Bosnia's total installed energy production capacity consists of 2,083 MW from larger hydro power plants and 2,065 MW in coal-fired thermal power plants. Small hydro power plants, wind, solar and biomass accounts for a further 112.15 MW.

