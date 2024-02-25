Bosnia's Serb Republic plans to increase gas imports from Russia, report says

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bosnia's Serb Republic plans to increase its gas imports from Russia as the industry needs more supplies, the leader of the Bosnian separatist region told Russia's Izvestia newspaper in remarks published on Monday.

The pro-Russian leader Milorad Dodik is the president of the Serb Republic - a region that makes up Bosnia along with the autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation, linked via a weak central government.

"We have an industry that is in need of gas supplies," Dodik, who is under U.S. and British sanctions, told Izvestia in an interview.

"At the same time, gas remains the most stable energy resource, and therefore we intend to increase the volume of gas supplies."

Without revealing details, Dodik said that an agreement was signed with Russia's major gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM last year on gas supplies until 2025.

"Gazprom is a very reliable partner for us, and we are very pleased that it has singled us out as partners in our region," Izvestia cited Dodik as saying.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Jamie Freed)

