News & Insights

Bosnia's Serb Republic plans to increase gas imports from Russia, report says

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

February 25, 2024 — 07:32 pm EST

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bosnia's Serb Republic plans to increase its gas imports from Russia as the industry needs more supplies, the leader of the Bosnian separatist region told Russia's Izvestia newspaper in remarks published on Monday.

The pro-Russian leader Milorad Dodik is the president of the Serb Republic - a region that makes up Bosnia along with the autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation, linked via a weak central government.

"We have an industry that is in need of gas supplies," Dodik, who is under U.S. and British sanctions, told Izvestia in an interview.

"At the same time, gas remains the most stable energy resource, and therefore we intend to increase the volume of gas supplies."

Without revealing details, Dodik said that an agreement was signed with Russia's major gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM last year on gas supplies until 2025.

"Gazprom is a very reliable partner for us, and we are very pleased that it has singled us out as partners in our region," Izvestia cited Dodik as saying.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.