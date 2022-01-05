Bosnia's HE Dabar seals deal with China's Exim bank for 160 MW hydropower plant

SARAJEVO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Bosnian hydropower company HE Dabar has sealed a 180 million euro ($203.4 million) deal with the Export-Import Bank of China to partly finance the construction of a 160 megawatt (MW) plant in southeastern Bosnia, its general manager said on Wednesday.

The Dabar power plant on the Trebisnjica river, estimated to cost 661 million Bosnian marka ($381.2 million) in total, will be part of the planned Gornji Horizonti 250 MW hydropower complex, which is also expected to incorporate two smaller hydropower plants - Nevesinje and Bileca.

Last year, the company signed a deal with China Gezhouba Group to construct the plant, which will have an annual output of 252 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity.

The deal with Exim Bank marks the completion of a lengthy process, which has been slowed down by legal complaints by some companies over the bidding process, HE Dabar director Slavisa Stajic told Reuters.

Stajic said preparatory works have been underway for the power plant, which will have three turbines.

Environmental groups have warned the plant will reduce the influx of water into the Neretva River and its tributaries, where the lower stream is already threatened by penetration of salty seawater from the Adriatic.

HE Dabar is part of the Hidroelektrane na Trebisnjici (HET) hydropower producer, itself a subsidiary of Bosnia's second largest power utility Elektroprivreda RS.

EPRS operates two coal-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 600 MW and three big and several small hydropower plants with a total capacity of 617 MW.

Unlike its Balkan neighbours which rely on imports to cover much of their energy needs, Bosnia is able to export power due in part to its hydropower capacity, which provides 40 percent of its electricity. The rest comes from coal-fired plants.

($1 = 1.734 Bosnian marka)

($1 = 0.8850 euros)

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

