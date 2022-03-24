Bosnia's EPBiH plans to add green energy by 2030, but will still burn coal

By Daria Sito-Sucic

NEUM, Bosnia, March 24 (Reuters) - Bosnia's largest power utility EPBiH JPES.SJ plans to increase its share of renewable energy to about 50% of its capacity by 2030, but the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine jeopardises a goal to eliminate fossil fuels by 2050.

General Manager Admir Andelija said EPBiH planned to add 700 megawatts (MW) of renewable capacity by the end of the decade, taking the share of capacity to 50%, compared with 40% now.

Looking to the middle of the century, he said a phase-out of fossil fuels laid out in a strategic document would depend on the impact of the war that Russia describes as a "special military operation".

"We have the agenda for the time of a peaceful transition, but the whole planet is facing the threat of energy crisis now," Andelija said, referring to Europe's dependence on Russian energy and rising fuel prices.

Speaking at an energy conference in the Adriatic town of Neum, Andelija said the EPBiH plans to build two wind parks with capacity of 50 MW each, and six solar parks mainly at the sites of coal mines that have been closed or will be.

The company - which mainly operates in the Bosniak-dominated areas of Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation - would, he said, delay a 2015 plan to cease operating in 2023 three coal-fired power plants in Tuzla and Kakanj, with total capacity of 410 MW. A plan to build a 450 MW plant in Tuzla to replace them has been postponed.

The plants would remain operational as long as they are economic, which is likely to be until Bosnia begins paying EU carbon levies around 2026, he said.

Building the new, less polluting plant depends on an expert assessment that is underway. In the immediate term, the alternatives for heating, such as burning fuel oil, would be more carbon-intensive than the existing plants, Andelija said.

Bosnia's two regions, the Federation and the Serb Republic, plan to invest 3.6 billion Bosnian marka ($2 billion) in renewable energy over the next five years, but will keep coal-fired power plants online despite European Union objections.

Bosnia is the only Balkan country that exports electricity. Nearly half of its power is produced from coal and hydro. Energy production accounts for 20% of the Balkan country's GDP.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Barbara Lewis)

