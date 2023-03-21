Bosnia's economic growth in 2022 seen at 3.9% - c.bank rapid assessment

March 21, 2023 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by Daria Sito-Sucic for Reuters ->

SARAJEVO, March 21 (Reuters) - In its rapid assessment on Tuesday, Bosnia's central bank estimated that the Balkan country's economy grew 3.9% in 2022, in line with its earlier projection of 4.1%, and that the inflation in the first quarter will remain high at 12.6%.

Based on its estimate of a 1.7% growth of GDP in the last quarter of 2022, the bank said it expects slowdown in economic activity this year due to reduced demand from abroad and still high inflation in the first half of this year.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic)

((daria.sito-sucic@thomsonreuters.com; +38733 295 484; Reuters Messaging: daria.sito-sucic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.