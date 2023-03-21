Bosnia's economic growth in 2022 seen at 3.9% - c.bank rapid assessment

SARAJEVO, March 21 (Reuters) - In its rapid assessment on Tuesday, Bosnia's central bank estimated that the Balkan country's economy grew 3.9% in 2022, in line with its earlier projection of 4.1%, and that the inflation in the first quarter will remain high at 12.6%.

Based on its estimate of a 1.7% growth of GDP in the last quarter of 2022, the bank said it expects slowdown in economic activity this year due to reduced demand from abroad and still high inflation in the first half of this year.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic)

