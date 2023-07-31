Bosnian region begins work on 37.3 MW Mrsovo hydropower plant

SARAJEVO, July 31 (Reuters) - Bosnia's second-largest power utility ERS has started constructing the Mrsovo hydropower plant with an installed capacity of 37.3 Megawatts (MW), local media reported on Monday.

The plant on the Lim river in eastern Bosnia will have an average annual output of 140.6 Gigawatt/hours (GWh), officials said.

Late last year the majority state-run ERS agreed to take over the full ownership of the Mrsovo plant and the right on concessions for its construction from the Comsar Energy Hydro company, which had originally obtained technical documentation and environmental permits for the plant.

Last November, Comsar Energy Hydro signed a 98 million euro ($108 million) deal Turkey's NGA INSAAR A.S. Sisil for the construction of the plant, according to ERS.

ERS, based in Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic, operates two coal-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 600 MW and three big and several small hydropower plants with a total capacity of 617 MW.

Unlike its Balkan neighbours which rely on imports to cover much of their energy needs, Bosnia is able to export power due in part to its hydropower capacity, which provides 40% of its electricity. The rest comes from coal-fired plants.

($1 = 0.9069 euros)

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by David Evans)

