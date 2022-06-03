HLAN

Boskalis views HAL's bid price as reasonable but not convincing enough

Piotr Lipinski Reuters
June 3 (Reuters) - Dutch dredging company Boskalis BOSN.AS said on Friday the takeover bid price proposed by investor firm HAL Holding HLAN.AS was "not unreasonable" but "not sufficiently convincing" to positively recommend to shareholders.

In March, HAL, which already owns around 46.2% of Boskalis, said it would offer 32.50 euros per share in a deal that would value the company at 4.2 billion euros ($4.52 billion).

