Boskalis views HAL's bid price as reasonable but not convincing enough

June 3 (Reuters) - Dutch dredging company Boskalis BOSN.AS said on Friday the takeover bid price proposed by investor firm HAL Holding HLAN.AS was "not unreasonable" but "not sufficiently convincing" to positively recommend to shareholders.

In March, HAL, which already owns around 46.2% of Boskalis, said it would offer 32.50 euros per share in a deal that would value the company at 4.2 billion euros ($4.52 billion).

($1 = 0.9301 euros)

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk; editing by Jason Neely)

((piotr.lipinski@thomsonreuters.com; Gdansk Newsroom: +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.