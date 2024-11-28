News & Insights

Bosideng Reports Strong Revenue and Profit Growth

November 28, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Bosideng International Holdings (HK:3998) has released an update.

Bosideng International Holdings has reported a 17.8% increase in revenue, reaching RMB8,804.1 million for the six months ending September 30, 2024, while its profit attributable to equity shareholders rose by 23% to RMB1,129.7 million. Despite a slight decrease in gross profit margin, the company’s operating profit margin improved to 16.7%, and an interim dividend of HKD6.0 cents per share was declared.

