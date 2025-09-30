Bosideng International Holdings (BSDGF) Price Target Decreased by 10.03% to 0.70

The average one-year price target for Bosideng International Holdings (OTCPK:BSDGF) has been revised to $0.70 / share. This is a decrease of 10.03% from the prior estimate of $0.77 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.62 to a high of $0.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.48% from the latest reported closing price of $0.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bosideng International Holdings. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 11.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSDGF is 0.19%, an increase of 5.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.40% to 481,117K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 64,030K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,916K shares , representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSDGF by 11.43% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,670K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,078K shares , representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSDGF by 6.29% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 41,976K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,714K shares , representing an increase of 22.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSDGF by 36.34% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 40,870K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,218K shares , representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSDGF by 4.77% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24,510K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,350K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSDGF by 0.72% over the last quarter.

