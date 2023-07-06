BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDING USD.00001 (HKEX:3998) Price Target Decreased by 10.96% to 4.38

The average one-year price target for BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDING USD.00001 (HKEX:3998) has been revised to 4.38 / share. This is an decrease of 10.96% from the prior estimate of 4.92 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.33 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.63% from the latest reported closing price of 3.30 / share.

BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDING USD.00001 Maintains 5.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.45%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDING USD.00001. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3998 is 0.18%, an increase of 19.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.79% to 401,306K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,510K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,180K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3998 by 7.35% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,444K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 32,044K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,882K shares, representing an increase of 28.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3998 by 26.16% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 30,770K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,186K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3998 by 13.30% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 19,346K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

