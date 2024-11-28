Bosideng Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

Bosideng International Holdings (HK:3998) has released an update.

Bosideng International Holdings has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.06 per share for the six months ending September 2024, with payment scheduled for January 13, 2025. The ex-dividend date is set for December 16, 2024, allowing investors to plan their trades accordingly. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

