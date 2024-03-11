News & Insights

Bosch wins approval to start construction on 2nd phase of NEV component facility in China's Suzhou

March 11, 2024 — 11:46 pm EDT

Written by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Bosch has won approval to start construction on the second phase of a research, development and assembly centre in Suzhou, in the eastern province of Jiangsu, the Suzhou Industrial Park said in a statement on Tuesday.

The second phase of the Suzhou facility for NEV components and self-driving R&D with investment totalling more than $1 billion came after the first phase that is expected to begin trial production in September before volume production early next year, the statement showed.

