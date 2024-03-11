Bosch wins approval to start construction on 2nd phase of NEV component facility in China's Suzhou

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Bosch has won approval to start construction on the second phase of a research, development and assembly centre in Suzhou, in the eastern province of Jiangsu, the Suzhou Industrial Park said in a statement on Tuesday.

The second phase of the Suzhou facility for NEV components and self-driving R&D with investment totalling more than $1 billion came after the first phase that is expected to begin trial production in September before volume production early next year, the statement showed.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

