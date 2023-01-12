Bosch to open billion-dollar research and development centre in Suzhou, China

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Bosch is investing around one billion dollars in a new research, development and assembly centre in Suzhou, China, the company said on Thursday, with the first phase of the project ready by mid-2024.

The 300,000-square-metre centre will develop and assemble components for electromobility and automated driving to sell primarily to Chinese customers, it said.

Bosch already has four factories in Suzhou, employing almost 10,000 workers.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Emma-Victoria Farr)

