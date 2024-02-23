News & Insights

Bosch to cut around 6% of jobs at home appliance division

February 23, 2024 — 01:10 pm EST

Written by Alexander Huebner for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - BSH Hausgeraete BSHBS.UL, the home appliance division of automotive supplier Bosch ROBG.UL, will cut around 3,500 jobs, or about 6% of its workforce, by 2027, its CEO Matthias Metz told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Metz said the cuts would occur in administration and internal services, as opposed to its production sites, he was quoted as saying.

