Bosch to cut around 6% of jobs at home appliance division

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - BSH Hausgeraete BSHBS.UL, the home appliance division of automotive supplier Bosch ROBG.UL, will cut around 3,500 jobs, or about 6% of its workforce, by 2027, its CEO Matthias Metz told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Metz said the cuts would occur in administration and internal services, as opposed to its production sites, he was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.