Bosch, Lennox, Samsung vie for Johnson Controls HVAC assets, sources say

By David Carnevali

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Robert Bosch GmbH, Lennox International LII.N and Samsung Electronics 005930.KS are among the suitors competing to acquire heating and ventilation businesses worth over $6 billion from Johnson Controls International JCI.N, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Johnson Controls has been working with its advisers to sell its residential and light commercial businesses, according to the sources, who requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

Those businesses include a 60% stake in Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning, an air-conditioning joint venture with Japan's Hitachi Ltd 6501.T, the sources said,

The sources said other bidders could emerge, and any deal, if one emerges at all, is still months away.

Bosch, Lennox, Samsung, and Johnson Controls did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by David Carnevali; Editing by Sandra Maler and Cynthia Osterman)

