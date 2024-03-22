News & Insights

US Markets
LII

Bosch, Lennox, Samsung vie for Johnson Controls HVAC assets, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

March 22, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

Written by David Carnevali for Reuters ->

By David Carnevali

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Robert Bosch GmbH, Lennox International LII.N and Samsung Electronics 005930.KS are among the suitors competing to acquire heating and ventilation businesses worth over $6 billion from Johnson Controls International JCI.N, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Johnson Controls has been working with its advisers to sell its residential and light commercial businesses, according to the sources, who requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

Those businesses include a 60% stake in Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning, an air-conditioning joint venture with Japan's Hitachi Ltd 6501.T, the sources said,

The sources said other bidders could emerge, and any deal, if one emerges at all, is still months away.

Bosch, Lennox, Samsung, and Johnson Controls did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by David Carnevali; Editing by Sandra Maler and Cynthia Osterman)

((Anirban.Sen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @asenjourno; Reuters Messaging: Signal/Telegram/Whatsapp - +1-646-705-9409))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LII
JCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.