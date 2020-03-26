Bosch develops Corona test tool to detect virus in under 3 hours

Contributor
Edward Taylor Reuters
Published

Robert Bosch on Thursday said it has developed a diagnostic tool for detecting the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in under three hours, potentially aiding the challenge of understanding how far the virus has spread.

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Robert Bosch ROBG.UL on Thursday said it has developed a diagnostic tool for detecting the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in under three hours, potentially aiding the challenge of understanding how far the virus has spread.

Bosch's rapid molecular diagnostic test, which runs on its Vivalytic analysis device, can detect a SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection in under two and a half hours, measured from the time the sample is taken to the time the result arrives.

Another advantage of the rapid test is that it can be performed directly at the point of care, Bosch said, eliminating the need to transport samples.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Scot W. Stevenson)

((Edward.Taylor@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More