Bosch (BSE:500530) Price Target Increased by 12.83% to 34,691.36

The average one-year price target for Bosch (BSE:500530) has been revised to ₹ 34,691.36 / share. This is an increase of 12.83% from the prior estimate of ₹ 30,747.07 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 27,201.90 to a high of ₹ 45,218.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.90% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 27,999.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bosch. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 500530 is 0.06%, an increase of 7.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 582K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 125K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500530 by 23.93% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 114K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500530 by 17.65% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 68K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500530 by 13.64% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 44K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500530 by 4.07% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500530 by 25.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

