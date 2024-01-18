Bosch aims to cut 1,200 jobs in software division by end 2026 - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Automotive supplier Bosch ROBG.UL wants to cut 1,200 jobs in its software development division by the end of 2026, Germany's Handelsblatt daily reported on Thursday, citing the company.

The main reason given for the move, which sees 950 cuts in Germany alone, is the significantly slower-than-expected development of fully automated driving, Handelsblatt reported.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

