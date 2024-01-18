News & Insights

Bosch aims to cut 1,200 jobs in software division by end 2026 - Handelsblatt

Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

January 18, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Automotive supplier Bosch ROBG.UL wants to cut 1,200 jobs in its software development division by the end of 2026, Germany's Handelsblatt daily reported on Thursday, citing the company.

The main reason given for the move, which sees 950 cuts in Germany alone, is the significantly slower-than-expected development of fully automated driving, Handelsblatt reported.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.