News & Insights

Bosch aims to cut 1,200 jobs in software division by end 2026

Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

January 18, 2024 — 07:43 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds confirmation by Bosch, comments from spokesperson, company statement

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Automotive supplier Bosch ROBG.UL wants to cut 1,200 jobs in its software development division by the end of 2026, a company spokesperson said on Thursday, confirming a report in Handelsblatt daily.

The spokesperson said talks with employee representatives had yet to start, referring to the proposed job cuts as planned but not yet finalised.

The main reason given for the move, which sees 950 cuts in Germany alone, is the significantly slower-than-expected development of fully automated driving, Handelsblatt reported.

"A weak economy and high inflation, caused among other things by increased energy and commodity costs, are currently slowing down the transition," the company said in a statement.

The employees of the affected division had been informed yesterday afternoon about the plans, the spokesperson said.

(Writing by Miranda Murray and Nette Nöstlinger; editing by Matthias Williams and Madeline Chambers)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.