Bosch agrees to pay $25 mln to settle California diesel emissions probe

November 07, 2022 — 05:12 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - German auto supplier Bosch BOSH.NS has agreed pay $25 million to resolve California's probe into the company's role in the diesel emissions scandals at Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and Fiat Chrysler STLA.MI, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Monday.

The settlement, which is subject to court approval, resolves allegations Bosch participated in misconduct by "providing hardware, software, and software programming or calibration services to Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler when it knew or should have known that these auto manufacturers were violating environmental and consumer protection laws," Bonta said.

