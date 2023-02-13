Bos Teresa D. Updates Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW)

Fintel reports that Bos Teresa D. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.81MM shares of OneWater Marine Inc. Class A (ONEW). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 12, 2022 they reported 0.80MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.50% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for OneWater Marine Inc. is $38.25. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 30.50% from its latest reported closing price of $29.31.

The projected annual revenue for OneWater Marine Inc. is $1,972MM, an increase of 11.09%. The projected annual EPS is $9.51, an increase of 11.94%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneWater Marine Inc.. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 6.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONEW is 0.19%, a decrease of 5.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.55% to 10,313K shares. The put/call ratio of ONEW is 1.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,720K shares representing 11.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 9.18% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,385K shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 0.84% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 989K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 570K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing an increase of 30.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 26.79% over the last quarter.

General Equity Holdings holds 522K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEW by 15.40% over the last quarter.

Onewater Marine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 69 stores throughout 10 different states, seven of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

