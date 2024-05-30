BOS Shows Strong Earnings Despite Revenue Dip

BOS Better Online Solutions (BOSC) has released an update.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. reported a decrease in revenues for Q1 2024 by 7% to $11.3 million but saw a growth in net income by 13% to $741,000 or $0.13 per share, compared to the same period last year. Gross profit margin also improved to 22.7%, with financial expenses cut by over half, demonstrating the company’s progress towards its 2024 financial targets.

