BOS' Robotic Division Secures EUR 615K Order From Israel-Based Defense Client; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Robotics company, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC), Monday announced that it received an offer worth 615,000 euros from an Israeli defense-industry customer.

The order secured by the company's intelligent robotics division would be delivered in March 2025.

The company stated that it expects to be profitable in the fourth quarter of 2023 following the continuous investment and improvement in its intelligent robotics division.

Currently, BOS's stock is moving up 3.65 percent, to $2.78 on the Nasdaq.

