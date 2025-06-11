BOS Better Online Solutions Secures $800,000 Order in Indian Defense Market

BOS Better Online Solutions secures an $800,000 order from India, expanding its supply chain operations in the defense sector.

Full Release



RISHON LE ZION, Israel, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), a leading integrator of supply chain technologies, announced today that its Supply Chain division has secured an $800,000 order from an Indian customer, with delivery scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.









Eyal Cohen, BOS CEO, said: "This order represents a significant milestone in BOS's strategic expansion into the Indian defense market. India is emerging as a major hub for subcontracted assembly in the global defense industry."









Avidan Zelicovsky, BOS President, added: "This order validates our strategy to expand sales internationally. We began by supplying components to Indian subcontractors serving Israeli customers, and are now broadening our reach by supplying components to these Indian subcontractors, for their Indian customers as well."











About BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd.











BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:













Intelligent Robotics Division:



Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.











Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.





RFID Division:



Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.











Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.





Supply Chain Division:



Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.















For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit



www.boscom.com



.









For additional information, contact:









Matt Kreps, Managing Director





Darrow Associates





+1-214-597-8200







mkreps@darrowir.com







Eyal Cohen, CEO





+972-542525925







eyalc@boscom.com









Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the war against the Hamas and other parties in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.



