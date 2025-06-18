BOS Better Online Solutions Secures $1.1 Million Order from New Israeli Customer in Supply Chain Division

BOS secured a $1.1 million order from a new Israeli customer for supply chain integration, scheduled for Q3 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. has announced a $1.1 million order from a new Israeli customer, set for delivery in the third quarter of 2025. The company's President, Avidan Zelicovsky, emphasized the strength of its Supply Chain Division in integrating electromechanical components for defense and high-tech industries, and highlighted the collaboration of their engineering team with customers' R&D departments. Gadi Feit, VP Design-in Engineering, noted that this customer specializes in proprietary communications products for defense, suggesting ongoing orders due to the lengthy design cycles in that sector. BOS operates in various sectors including aerospace and retail through its divisions focused on robotics, RFID, and supply chain integration.

Potential Positives

BOS's Supply Chain division has secured a significant $1.1 million order from a new customer, indicating strong demand for its services and products.

This new customer operates in the defense sector, suggesting BOS's capabilities are aligned with critical and high-growth industry needs.

The potential for ongoing orders due to the extended design cycles in the defense industry highlights a promising revenue outlook for BOS.

The collaboration between BOS's engineering team and customer R&D departments emphasizes their commitment to innovation and customer integration, enhancing long-term partnerships.

Potential Negatives

Dependency on a single new customer for significant revenue, which poses risks to financial stability if future orders do not materialize.

Multiple uncertainties and risks associated with the company’s market environment, including geopolitical factors and competitive pressures that could adversely affect performance.

Potential challenges in maintaining gross profit margins and keeping up with technology advancements in a highly competitive industry.

FAQ

What recent order has BOS secured in Israel?

BOS has secured a $1.1 million order from a new Israeli customer, scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2025.

How does BOS integrate supply chain technologies?

BOS integrates franchised electromechanical components into customer products, collaborating closely with their R&D departments for seamless integration.

What sectors does BOS serve with its supply chain solutions?

BOS serves the aerospace, defense, industrial, and retail sectors with its supply chain technologies and solutions.

Who commented on the new customer acquisition for BOS?

Avidan Zelicovsky, BOS President, and Gadi Feit, VP Design-in Engineering, both commented on the acquisition and its implications.

Where can I find more information about BOS Better Online Solutions?

More information about BOS can be obtained by visiting their website at www.boscom.com.

$BOSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $BOSC stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



RISHON LE ZION, Israel, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), a leading integrator of supply chain technologies, announced today that its Supply Chain division has secured a $1.1 million order from a new Israeli customer, with delivery scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.





Avidan Zelicovsky, BOS President, stated: "Gaining this new customer highlights the strength of our Supply Chain Division in integrating franchised electromechanical components into the products of leading defense and high-tech companies. Our engineering team collaborates closely with our customers' R&D departments to ensure seamless integration into their innovative products, supporting long-term revenue growth for us as these products move into production."





Gadi Feit, VP Design-in Engineering of the Supply Chain division, added: "This order is from a new Israeli customer that provides proprietary communications products, primarily for defense applications. Given the extended design cycles typical in this sector, we anticipate continued orders from this customer, as long as our franchised components remain an integral part of their products."









About BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd.









BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:





•



Intelligent Robotics Division:



Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.





•



RFID Division:



Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.





•



Supply Chain Division:



Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.





For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com.









Contact Information











For additional information, contact:







Matt Kreps, Managing Director





Darrow Associates





+1-214-597-8200





mkreps@darrowir.com





Eyal Cohen, CEO





+972-542525925





eyalc@boscom.com









Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hamas and other parties in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.



