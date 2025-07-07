BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. Secures $425,000 in Orders from New Customers in India

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. secures $425,000 in orders for wiring and cabling products from new Indian customers.

Quiver AI Summary

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. announced a $425,000 order from new customers in India for wiring and cabling products, which complement its existing electromechanical connectors and support growth in the defense sector. The company’s President, Avidan Zelicovski, emphasized the importance of the Indian market, viewing it as a key driver for future growth. BOS integrates supply chain technologies and operates in various sectors, including aerospace and defense, with divisions focused on robotics, RFID, and supply chain solutions. The press release also notes various risks and uncertainties that could impact future performance and the company's obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Potential Positives

BOS has secured orders totaling $425,000 from new customers in India, demonstrating successful market expansion.

The new orders are for wiring and cabling products that complement existing offerings, potentially leading to increased revenues.

The Indian market is identified as a substantial driver of future growth, enhancing strategic focus on a key region.

This order from a significant subcontractor in India indicates strong confidence in BOS's product offerings within the defense sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the reliance on new customers in India, indicating a dependency on potentially volatile international markets for future growth.



The mention of uncertainty with respect to legal claims against BOS presents a significant risk that could impact the company’s reputation and financial standing.



Forward-looking statements include significant risks such as the potential inability to maintain gross profit margins and competition, which could hinder the company’s performance and investor confidence.

FAQ

What recent orders has BOS secured in India?

BOS has secured orders totaling $425,000 for wiring and cabling products from new customers in India.

How does the Indian market impact BOS's growth?

BOS views India as a significant driver of future growth, particularly in the defense and aerospace sectors.

What products does BOS offer to the defense sector?

BOS offers wiring and cabling products alongside electromechanical connectors, enhancing its supply for the defense sector.

How does BOS integrate technology in supply chain operations?

BOS integrates technologies through its Intelligent Robotics, RFID, and Supply Chain Divisions to streamline operations for global customers.

Where can I find more information about BOS?

For additional information about BOS, visit their website at www.boscom.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BOSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $BOSC stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



RISHON LE ZION, Israel, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), a global integrator of supply chain technologies, today announced that it has secured orders totaling $425,000 from new customers in India.





The orders are for wiring and cabling products that BOS began offering at the end of 2024. These products complement the electromechanical connectors that BOS currently supplies, enabling the Company to increase its revenues, particularly within the defense sector.







Avidan Zelicovski, President of BOS



, commented: "The Indian market is a major global hub for subassembly of harnesses for the defense and aerospace sectors. This order from a significant subcontractor in India is a strong indication that we have the right offering in place for the Indian market. We view India as a substantial driver of our future growth, and we intend to further increase our presence in the region."







About BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd.







BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:









Intelligent Robotics Division:



Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.



RFID Division:



Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.



Supply Chain Division:



Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.











For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com.







Contact Information









For additional information, contact:







Matt Kreps, Managing Director





Darrow Associates





+1-214-597-8200





mkreps@darrowir.com





Eyal Cohen, CEO





+972-542525925





eyalc@boscom.com







Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hamas and other parties in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.



