BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. Secures $270,000 in New Orders for Automated End-of-Line Systems from Food Manufacturing Customers

BOS Better Online Solutions has secured $270,000 in orders for automated systems from food manufacturers in Israel.

Quiver AI Summary

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. announced it has received new orders worth approximately $270,000 from two food manufacturing customers for automated end-of-line systems, to be installed at sites in Israel. These orders showcase the collaboration between BOS's RFID and Intelligent Robotics divisions, focusing on automating monotonous tasks such as carton erection, label printing, sealing, and palletizing. Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO, emphasized the importance of automating end-of-line processes to enhance production capacity and reliability, particularly in areas with workforce constraints. He noted that these customers operate multiple sites, which could open further opportunities for BOS's automation solutions. The company plans to report its first quarter results on May 29, 2025.

Potential Positives

BOS has secured new orders valued at approximately $270,000, indicating a robust demand for its automated end-of-line systems.

The collaboration between BOS’s RFID and Intelligent Robotics divisions showcases the company's ability to provide integrated solutions, enhancing its competitive advantage in the market.

The orders are from customers with multiple manufacturing sites, which may lead to additional opportunities for BOS to implement its solutions across more facilities.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on a few major customers poses a risk to revenue stability, indicating a vulnerability to shifts in customer relationships or market demands.



Forward-looking statements highlight significant uncertainties, including potential legal claims, which could negatively impact the company's future performance.



Challenges related to maintaining gross profit margins and keeping pace with technological advancements present risks in a highly competitive industry.

FAQ

What new orders has BOS announced?

BOS has secured new orders for automated end-of-line systems from two food manufacturing customers, worth approximately $270,000.

What will the new automated systems improve?

The automated systems will enhance efficiency by automating end-of-line processes like carton erection, labeling, sealing, and palletizing.

Where will the new systems be installed?

The systems will be installed at manufacturing sites located in Israel.

Who is the CEO of BOS and what did they say?

Eyal Cohen, CEO of BOS, emphasized the importance of automating end-of-line processes to increase capacity and reliability for manufacturers.

When will BOS report its first quarter 2025 results?

BOS will report its first quarter 2025 results on May 29, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BOSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $BOSC stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies, is pleased to announce that it has secured new orders from two food manufacturing customers for automated end-of-line systems.





The orders, which will be installed at manufacturing sites in Israel and represent a combined value of approximately $270,000, are the result of close collaboration between BOS’s RFID and Intelligent Robotics divisions to provide a fully integrated solution.





The systems leverage BOS’s expertise in end-of-line automation for critical yet repetitive tasks such as automatic carton erection, robotic enabled printing and attaching of labels, automatic box sealing and robotic arm palletizing of boxes for bulk shipment.









Eyal Cohen, CEO of BOS, stated, “End-of-line processes are a major bottleneck in production and often involve extensive manual labor. Automating these processes is crucial as manufacturers seek to increase capacity and reliability, especially in regions where workforce availability may be limited.





“Each of these orders is from a customer with multiple sites, which we hope will lead to additional opportunities to implement these same end-of-line solutions to enhance operating efficiency and reduce costs in their other facilities.”





BOS will report its first quarter 2025 results on May 29, 2025.







About BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd.







BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations across three specialized divisions:









Intelligent Robotics Division:



Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.



Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.





RFID Division:



Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.



Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.





Supply Chain Division:



Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.











For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit boscom.com







Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, changes in trade policies and tariffs, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up with or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the war against the Hamas and other parties in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.





For additional information, contact:





Matt Kreps, Managing Director





Darrow Associates





+1-214-597-8200







mkreps@darrowir.com







Eyal Cohen, CEO





+972-542525925







eyalc@boscom.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d18ba59c-1adf-4773-911b-bae9456c2a5b





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.