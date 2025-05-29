BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. Reports 33.1% Revenue Growth and Record Net Income for First Quarter 2025

BOS reported Q1 2025 revenues of $15 million, an increase of 33%, with net income rising to $1.35 million.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with revenues rising 33.1% to $15 million compared to the same period in 2024, and an improved gross profit margin of 23.9%. EBITDA surged by 86.2% to $1.9 million, while net income climbed 82.3% to $1.35 million. Operating expenses increased modestly by 7.7%, highlighting effective operational efficiency amidst revenue growth. The backlog as of March 31, 2025, was $22 million, down from $27 million at the end of 2024. CEO Eyal Cohen attributed the record results to BOS's strategic focus on the defense sector and operational efficiency, expressing optimism about exceeding the full-year revenue target of $44 million and net income of $2.5 million based on their performance and backlog. The company integrates advanced technologies across various sectors, including defense and aerospace, to enhance supply chain operations.

Potential Positives

Revenues increased by 33.1% to $15.0 million compared to the same period in the previous year, indicating strong growth performance.

Net income rose by 82.3% to $1.35 million or $0.23 per share, demonstrating significant profitability improvements.

EBITDA increased by 86.2% to $1.9 million, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.

Gross profit margin improved to 23.9% compared to 22.7% in the first quarter of 2024, indicating better cost management and profitability per sale.

Potential Negatives

Backlog declined from $27 million as of December 31, 2024, to $22 million as of March 31, 2025, indicating a potential decrease in future revenue generation.



The company highlighted uncertainties regarding maintaining profit margins and dependency on a limited number of major customers, which could pose risks for sustained growth.



Operating expenses increased at a slower rate than revenue but are still rising, which may raise concerns about the company's control over costs long-term.

FAQ

What were BOS's revenue results for Q1 2025?

BOS reported revenues of $15.0 million, a 33.1% increase from Q1 2024.

How much did BOS's net income grow in Q1 2025?

Net income increased by 82.3% to $1.35 million in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024.

What are BOS's EBITDA results for the first quarter of 2025?

EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $1.9 million, reflecting an 86.2% increase from the previous year.

What is BOS's outlook for the full year 2025?

BOS is optimistic about surpassing its full-year outlook of $44 million in revenues and $2.5 million in net income.

When will BOS host its next video conference?

BOS will host a video conference on May 29, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Full Release



RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year 2025.









First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:













Revenues



Revenues increased by 33.1% to $15.0 million from $11.3 million in the first quarter of the year 2024;











increased by 33.1% to $15.0 million from $11.3 million in the first quarter of the year 2024;





Gross profit margin



Gross profit margin improved to 23.9% compared to 22.7% in the first quarter of the year 2024;











improved to 23.9% compared to 22.7% in the first quarter of the year 2024;





EBITDA



EBITDA increased by 86.2% to $1.9 million compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of the year 2024;











increased by 86.2% to $1.9 million compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of the year 2024;





Operating expenses



Operating expenses increased by only 7.7% compared to the 33.1% increase in revenues, demonstrating operating leverage;











increased by only 7.7% compared to the 33.1% increase in revenues, demonstrating operating leverage;





Net income



Net income increased by 82.3% to $1.35 million or $0.23 per basic share compared to $741,000 or $0.13 per basic share in the first quarter of the year 2024;











increased by 82.3% to $1.35 million or $0.23 per basic share compared to $741,000 or $0.13 per basic share in the first quarter of the year 2024;





Backlog



was $22 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $27 million as of December 31, 2024.











Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at BOS, stated: “I am pleased to report record revenues and record net income in the first quarter, demonstrating the success of our strategic focus on the defense sector and diligent operating efficiency. We continue to capitalize on the growing opportunities in this rapidly changing sector by increasing contracting activity with existing customers and securing new customers.”





“Based on our first quarter performance and contracted backlog, we are optimistic about surpassing our full-year outlook for 2025, which are revenues of $44 million and net income of $2.5 million,” Cohen concluded.





“Our record results in the first quarter reflect BOS’s long-term investments in developing a diverse product offering and establishing a robust operational and financial framework, all of which are specifically designed to meet the evolving and distinct demands of the defense industry,” said Avidan Zelicovsky, BOS President.





BOS will host a video conference meeting on May 29, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation. To access the video conference meeting, please click on the following link:





https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83920447982?pwd=nxng3dstyBqK9argz8YQSsH9Cx4VkE.1









For those unable to participate in the video conference, a recording of the meeting will be available the next day on the BOS website:





www.boscom.com













About BOS











BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company integrates three specialized divisions:









- Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.









- RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.









- Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.









For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit



www.boscom.com



.









For additional information, contact:









Matt Kreps, Managing Director









Darrow Associates









+1-214-597-8200









mkreps@darrowir.com









Eyal Cohen, CEO









+972-542525925









eyalc@boscom.com









Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information







BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.







Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the war against the Hamas and other parties in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













U.S. dollars in thousands





























Three months ended









March 31,

















Year ended









December 31,

























2025





















2024

























2024





























(Unaudited)

























(Unaudited)





























(Audited)











































Revenues









$





15,026













$





11,287

















$





39,949













Cost of revenues













11,437

















8,727





















30,655













Gross profit













3,589

















2,560





















9,294













Operating costs and expenses:





































Research and development













41

















44





















175













Sales and marketing













1,263

















1,162





















4,394













General and administrative













542

















508





















2,113













Impairment of intangible assets and Goodwill













-

















-





















1,173













Total operating costs and expenses













1,846

















1,714





















7,855

















































Operating income













1,743

















846





















1,439













Financial expenses, net













(272





)













(105





)

















(139





)









Income before taxes on income













1,471

















741





















1,300













Income taxes benefits (expenses)













(120





)













-





















1,000













Net income









$





1,351













$





741

















$





2,300

















































Basic net income per share









$





0.23













$





0.13

















$





0.40













Diluted net income per share









$





0.22













$





0.13

















$





0.39













Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share













5,900

















5,748





















5,756













Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share













6,273

















5,828





















5,887

















































Number of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2025 and 2024 and December 31, 2024













5,924

















5,748





















5,793



































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(U.S. dollars in thousands)



































March 31, 2025

























December 31, 2024



























(Unaudited)

















(Audited)

























ASSETS









































































CURRENT ASSETS:





































Cash and cash equivalents









$





3,844













$





3,368













Restricted bank deposits













66

















185













Trade receivables, net













15,839

















11,787













Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses













1,235

















1,150













Inventories













7,505

















7,870









































Total current assets













28,489

















24,360









































LONG-TERM ASSETS













167

















177









































PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET













3,362

















3,417









































OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET













727

















779









































DEFERRED TAX ASSETS













981

















1,000









































OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET













407

















422









































GOODWILL













4,188

















4,188











































Total assets











$





38,321













$





34,343



































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(U.S. dollars in thousands)



































March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024































(Unaudited)

















(Audited)





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















































CURRENT LIABILITIES:

























Current maturities of long-term loans









$





342













$





439













Operating lease liabilities, current













161

















176













Trade payables













7, 769

















6,362













Employees and payroll accruals













1,128

















1,087













Deferred revenues













2,543

















2,003













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













1,091

















598







































Total



current liabilities













13,034

















10,665





































LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

























Long-term loans, net of current maturities













921

















980













Operating lease liabilities, non-current













530

















576













Long-term deferred revenues













273

















293













Accrued severance pay, net













514

















498







































Total



long-term liabilities













2,238

















2,347





























































TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













23,049

















21,331































































Total



liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





38, 321













$





34,343







































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA











(U.S. dollars in thousands)



























Three months ended









March 31,













Year ended





December 31,

























2025

























2024

























2024















































Operating income









$





1,743













$





846













$





1,439













Add:

































Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets





















-

















1,173













Amortization of intangible assets













15

















47

















190













Stock-based compensation













9

















21

















74













Depreciation













101

















89

















370













EBITDA









$





1,868













$





1,003













$





3,246



































SEGMENT INFORMATION











(U.S. dollars in thousands)

























































RFID

























Supply









Chain Solutions

























Intelligent





Robotics

























Intercompany

























Consolidated













































































Three months ended March 31, 2025







































































































































































Revenues





















$









3,259

















$









11,390





















496

















(119









)

















$









15,026

















































































































Gross profit

























707





















2,756





















126

















-

























3,589





















































































































Allocated operating expenses

























529





















1,048





















68

















-

























1,645





















































































































Unallocated operating expenses*









































-





















-





































201

















































































































Income from operations





















$









178

















$









1,708

















$









58





































1,743

















































































































Financial expenses and tax on income

























































































(392









)













































































































Net income





















































































$









1,351















































RFID

















Supply









Chain Solutions

































Intelligent





Robotics









































Intercompany









































Consolidated

































































































Three months ended March 31,





2024















































































































































































Revenues

















$









3,683

















$









7,356

















250





















(2









)

















$









11,287









































































































































Gross profit





















992





















1,484

















84





















-

































2,560













































































































Allocated operating expenses





















565





















909

















62





















-

































1,536

























































































































Unallocated operating expenses*













-

















-

























-

































































178

















Income from operations













$









427













$









575





















$









22

































































846













































































































Financial expenses and tax on income





























































































































































(105









)





































































































Net income





















































































































































$









741

















































































































SEGMENT INFORMATION











(U.S. dollars in thousands)

































RFID

















Supply





Chain Solutions

















Intelligent





Robotics

















Intercompany



















Consolidated







































Year ended December 31, 2024



































































































































Revenues

















$









12,877













$









25,829

















1,410













(167









)













$









39,949









































































Gross profit





















3,533

















5,430

















331

































9,294

































































































































Allocated operating expenses





















2,273

















3,338

















274





























5,885











































































Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets























984

















189

















-





























1,173









































































Unallocated operating expenses*





















-

















-

















-

























797









































































Income from operations

















$









276













$









1,903













$









57

























1,439









































































Financial expenses and tax benefit





















































861









































































Net income

















































$









2,300



















*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but general to the entire group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.



