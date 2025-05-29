BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. Reports 33.1% Revenue Growth and Record Net Income for First Quarter 2025

BOS reported Q1 2025 revenues of $15 million, an increase of 33%, with net income rising to $1.35 million.
BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with revenues rising 33.1% to $15 million compared to the same period in 2024, and an improved gross profit margin of 23.9%. EBITDA surged by 86.2% to $1.9 million, while net income climbed 82.3% to $1.35 million. Operating expenses increased modestly by 7.7%, highlighting effective operational efficiency amidst revenue growth. The backlog as of March 31, 2025, was $22 million, down from $27 million at the end of 2024. CEO Eyal Cohen attributed the record results to BOS's strategic focus on the defense sector and operational efficiency, expressing optimism about exceeding the full-year revenue target of $44 million and net income of $2.5 million based on their performance and backlog. The company integrates advanced technologies across various sectors, including defense and aerospace, to enhance supply chain operations.
Potential Positives
- Revenues increased by 33.1% to $15.0 million compared to the same period in the previous year, indicating strong growth performance.
- Net income rose by 82.3% to $1.35 million or $0.23 per share, demonstrating significant profitability improvements.
- EBITDA increased by 86.2% to $1.9 million, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.
- Gross profit margin improved to 23.9% compared to 22.7% in the first quarter of 2024, indicating better cost management and profitability per sale.
Potential Negatives
- Backlog declined from $27 million as of December 31, 2024, to $22 million as of March 31, 2025, indicating a potential decrease in future revenue generation.
- The company highlighted uncertainties regarding maintaining profit margins and dependency on a limited number of major customers, which could pose risks for sustained growth.
- Operating expenses increased at a slower rate than revenue but are still rising, which may raise concerns about the company's control over costs long-term.
FAQ
What were BOS's revenue results for Q1 2025?
BOS reported revenues of $15.0 million, a 33.1% increase from Q1 2024.
How much did BOS's net income grow in Q1 2025?
Net income increased by 82.3% to $1.35 million in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024.
What are BOS's EBITDA results for the first quarter of 2025?
EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $1.9 million, reflecting an 86.2% increase from the previous year.
What is BOS's outlook for the full year 2025?
BOS is optimistic about surpassing its full-year outlook of $44 million in revenues and $2.5 million in net income.
When will BOS host its next video conference?
BOS will host a video conference on May 29, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$BOSC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $BOSC stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EVERNEST FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 166,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $629,370
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 62,947 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $237,939
- DYNAMIC ADVISOR SOLUTIONS LLC removed 13,114 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,570
- JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC removed 13,000 shares (-2.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,140
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 12,766 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,255
- UBS GROUP AG added 9,592 shares (+166.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,257
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 647 shares (-0.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,445
Full Release
RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:
Revenues
increased by 33.1% to $15.0 million from $11.3 million in the first quarter of the year 2024;
Gross profit margin
improved to 23.9% compared to 22.7% in the first quarter of the year 2024;
EBITDA
increased by 86.2% to $1.9 million compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of the year 2024;
Operating expenses
increased by only 7.7% compared to the 33.1% increase in revenues, demonstrating operating leverage;
Net income
increased by 82.3% to $1.35 million or $0.23 per basic share compared to $741,000 or $0.13 per basic share in the first quarter of the year 2024;
Backlog
was $22 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $27 million as of December 31, 2024.
Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at BOS, stated: “I am pleased to report record revenues and record net income in the first quarter, demonstrating the success of our strategic focus on the defense sector and diligent operating efficiency. We continue to capitalize on the growing opportunities in this rapidly changing sector by increasing contracting activity with existing customers and securing new customers.”
“Based on our first quarter performance and contracted backlog, we are optimistic about surpassing our full-year outlook for 2025, which are revenues of $44 million and net income of $2.5 million,” Cohen concluded.
“Our record results in the first quarter reflect BOS’s long-term investments in developing a diverse product offering and establishing a robust operational and financial framework, all of which are specifically designed to meet the evolving and distinct demands of the defense industry,” said Avidan Zelicovsky, BOS President.
BOS will host a video conference meeting on May 29, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation. To access the video conference meeting, please click on the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83920447982?pwd=nxng3dstyBqK9argz8YQSsH9Cx4VkE.1
For those unable to participate in the video conference, a recording of the meeting will be available the next day on the BOS website:
www.boscom.com
About BOS
BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company integrates three specialized divisions:
- Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.
- RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.
- Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.
For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit
www.boscom.com
.
For additional information, contact:
Matt Kreps, Managing Director
Darrow Associates
+1-214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com
Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925
eyalc@boscom.com
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the war against the Hamas and other parties in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
March 31,
Year ended
December 31,
2025
2024
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Revenues
$
15,026
$
11,287
$
39,949
Cost of revenues
11,437
8,727
30,655
Gross profit
3,589
2,560
9,294
Operating costs and expenses:
Research and development
41
44
175
Sales and marketing
1,263
1,162
4,394
General and administrative
542
508
2,113
Impairment of intangible assets and Goodwill
-
-
1,173
Total operating costs and expenses
1,846
1,714
7,855
Operating income
1,743
846
1,439
Financial expenses, net
(272
)
(105
)
(139
)
Income before taxes on income
1,471
741
1,300
Income taxes benefits (expenses)
(120
)
-
1,000
Net income
$
1,351
$
741
$
2,300
Basic net income per share
$
0.23
$
0.13
$
0.40
Diluted net income per share
$
0.22
$
0.13
$
0.39
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share
5,900
5,748
5,756
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share
6,273
5,828
5,887
Number of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2025 and 2024 and December 31, 2024
5,924
5,748
5,793
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,844
$
3,368
Restricted bank deposits
66
185
Trade receivables, net
15,839
11,787
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
1,235
1,150
Inventories
7,505
7,870
Total current assets
28,489
24,360
LONG-TERM ASSETS
167
177
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
3,362
3,417
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET
727
779
DEFERRED TAX ASSETS
981
1,000
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
407
422
GOODWILL
4,188
4,188
Total assets
$
38,321
$
34,343
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current maturities of long-term loans
$
342
$
439
Operating lease liabilities, current
161
176
Trade payables
7, 769
6,362
Employees and payroll accruals
1,128
1,087
Deferred revenues
2,543
2,003
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,091
598
Total
current liabilities
13,034
10,665
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term loans, net of current maturities
921
980
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
530
576
Long-term deferred revenues
273
293
Accrued severance pay, net
514
498
Total
long-term liabilities
2,238
2,347
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
23,049
21,331
Total
liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
38, 321
$
34,343
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
March 31,
Year ended
December 31,
2025
2024
2024
Operating income
$
1,743
$
846
$
1,439
Add:
Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets
-
1,173
Amortization of intangible assets
15
47
190
Stock-based compensation
9
21
74
Depreciation
101
89
370
EBITDA
$
1,868
$
1,003
$
3,246
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but general to the entire group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.
