BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. Reports 33.1% Revenue Growth and Record Net Income for First Quarter 2025

May 29, 2025 — 07:41 am EDT

BOS reported Q1 2025 revenues of $15 million, an increase of 33%, with net income rising to $1.35 million.

Quiver AI Summary

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with revenues rising 33.1% to $15 million compared to the same period in 2024, and an improved gross profit margin of 23.9%. EBITDA surged by 86.2% to $1.9 million, while net income climbed 82.3% to $1.35 million. Operating expenses increased modestly by 7.7%, highlighting effective operational efficiency amidst revenue growth. The backlog as of March 31, 2025, was $22 million, down from $27 million at the end of 2024. CEO Eyal Cohen attributed the record results to BOS's strategic focus on the defense sector and operational efficiency, expressing optimism about exceeding the full-year revenue target of $44 million and net income of $2.5 million based on their performance and backlog. The company integrates advanced technologies across various sectors, including defense and aerospace, to enhance supply chain operations.

Potential Positives

  • Revenues increased by 33.1% to $15.0 million compared to the same period in the previous year, indicating strong growth performance.
  • Net income rose by 82.3% to $1.35 million or $0.23 per share, demonstrating significant profitability improvements.
  • EBITDA increased by 86.2% to $1.9 million, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.
  • Gross profit margin improved to 23.9% compared to 22.7% in the first quarter of 2024, indicating better cost management and profitability per sale.

Potential Negatives

  • Backlog declined from $27 million as of December 31, 2024, to $22 million as of March 31, 2025, indicating a potential decrease in future revenue generation.

  • The company highlighted uncertainties regarding maintaining profit margins and dependency on a limited number of major customers, which could pose risks for sustained growth.

  • Operating expenses increased at a slower rate than revenue but are still rising, which may raise concerns about the company's control over costs long-term.

FAQ

What were BOS's revenue results for Q1 2025?

BOS reported revenues of $15.0 million, a 33.1% increase from Q1 2024.

How much did BOS's net income grow in Q1 2025?

Net income increased by 82.3% to $1.35 million in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024.

What are BOS's EBITDA results for the first quarter of 2025?

EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $1.9 million, reflecting an 86.2% increase from the previous year.

What is BOS's outlook for the full year 2025?

BOS is optimistic about surpassing its full-year outlook of $44 million in revenues and $2.5 million in net income.

When will BOS host its next video conference?

BOS will host a video conference on May 29, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$BOSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $BOSC stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year 2025.





First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:






  • Revenues

    increased by 33.1% to $15.0 million from $11.3 million in the first quarter of the year 2024;







  • Gross profit margin

    improved to 23.9% compared to 22.7% in the first quarter of the year 2024;







  • EBITDA

    increased by 86.2% to $1.9 million compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of the year 2024;







  • Operating expenses

    increased by only 7.7% compared to the 33.1% increase in revenues, demonstrating operating leverage;







  • Net income

    increased by 82.3% to $1.35 million or $0.23 per basic share compared to $741,000 or $0.13 per basic share in the first quarter of the year 2024;







  • Backlog

    was $22 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $27 million as of December 31, 2024.





Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at BOS, stated: “I am pleased to report record revenues and record net income in the first quarter, demonstrating the success of our strategic focus on the defense sector and diligent operating efficiency. We continue to capitalize on the growing opportunities in this rapidly changing sector by increasing contracting activity with existing customers and securing new customers.”



“Based on our first quarter performance and contracted backlog, we are optimistic about surpassing our full-year outlook for 2025, which are revenues of $44 million and net income of $2.5 million,” Cohen concluded.



“Our record results in the first quarter reflect BOS’s long-term investments in developing a diverse product offering and establishing a robust operational and financial framework, all of which are specifically designed to meet the evolving and distinct demands of the defense industry,” said Avidan Zelicovsky, BOS President.



BOS will host a video conference meeting on May 29, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation. To access the video conference meeting, please click on the following link:


https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83920447982?pwd=nxng3dstyBqK9argz8YQSsH9Cx4VkE.1




For those unable to participate in the video conference, a recording of the meeting will be available the next day on the BOS website:


www.boscom.com






About BOS





BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company integrates three specialized divisions:




- Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.




- RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.




- Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.




For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit

www.boscom.com

.




For additional information, contact:




Matt Kreps, Managing Director




Darrow Associates




+1-214-597-8200




mkreps@darrowir.com




Eyal Cohen, CEO




+972-542525925




eyalc@boscom.com




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information



BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.




Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the war against the Hamas and other parties in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended




March 31,



Year ended




December 31,





2025




2024





2024





(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)






(Audited)







Revenues

$
15,026


$
11,287



$
39,949

Cost of revenues


11,437



8,727




30,655

Gross profit


3,589



2,560




9,294

Operating costs and expenses:







Research and development


41



44




175

Sales and marketing


1,263



1,162




4,394

General and administrative


542



508




2,113

Impairment of intangible assets and Goodwill


-



-




1,173

Total operating costs and expenses


1,846



1,714




7,855









Operating income


1,743



846




1,439

Financial expenses, net


(272
)


(105
)



(139
)

Income before taxes on income


1,471



741




1,300

Income taxes benefits (expenses)


(120
)


-




1,000

Net income

$
1,351


$
741



$
2,300









Basic net income per share

$
0.23


$
0.13



$
0.40

Diluted net income per share

$
0.22


$
0.13



$
0.39

Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share


5,900



5,748




5,756

Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share


6,273



5,828




5,887









Number of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2025 and 2024 and December 31, 2024


5,924



5,748




5,793


















































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)









March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024





(Unaudited)



(Audited)

ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$
3,844


$
3,368

Restricted bank deposits


66



185

Trade receivables, net


15,839



11,787

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses


1,235



1,150

Inventories


7,505



7,870







Total current assets


28,489



24,360







LONG-TERM ASSETS


167



177







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET


3,362



3,417







OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET


727



779







DEFERRED TAX ASSETS


981



1,000







OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET


407



422







GOODWILL


4,188



4,188








Total assets

$
38,321


$
34,343

















































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)









March 31, 2025




December 31, 2024









(Unaudited)



(Audited)






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Current maturities of long-term loans

$
342


$
439

Operating lease liabilities, current


161



176

Trade payables


7, 769



6,362

Employees and payroll accruals


1,128



1,087

Deferred revenues


2,543



2,003

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


1,091



598







Total

current liabilities


13,034



10,665






LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:




Long-term loans, net of current maturities


921



980

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


530



576

Long-term deferred revenues


273



293

Accrued severance pay, net


514



498







Total

long-term liabilities


2,238



2,347











TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


23,049



21,331












Total

liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
38, 321


$
34,343























































































































































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA

(U.S. dollars in thousands)





Three months ended




March 31,


Year ended


December 31,





2025






2024






2024








Operating income

$
1,743


$
846


$
1,439

Add:






Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets




-



1,173

Amortization of intangible assets


15



47



190

Stock-based compensation


9



21



74

Depreciation


101



89



370

EBITDA

$
1,868


$
1,003


$
3,246


































































































































































































































































SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)




















RFID








Supply




Chain Solutions








Intelligent


Robotics








Intercompany








Consolidated


























Three months ended March 31, 2025
































































Revenues







$


3,259





$


11,390






496





(119


)





$


15,026





































Gross profit








707






2,756






126





-






3,589







































Allocated operating expenses








529






1,048






68





-






1,645







































Unallocated operating expenses*














-






-












201





































Income from operations







$


178





$


1,708





$


58












1,743





































Financial expenses and tax on income
































(392


)





































Net income































$


1,351


















































































































































































































































































RFID



Supply




Chain Solutions











Intelligent


Robotics















Intercompany















Consolidated



































Three months ended March 31,


2024



































































Revenues





$


3,683





$


7,356





250






(2


)





$


11,287















































Gross profit






992






1,484





84






-











2,560



































Allocated operating expenses






565






909





62






-











1,536








































Unallocated operating expenses*


-



-








-























178


Income  from operations


$


427


$


575







$


22























846



































Financial expenses and tax on income





























































(105


)


































Net income


























































$


741















































































































































































































































































































































































SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)







RFID



Supply


Chain Solutions



Intelligent


Robotics



Intercompany




Consolidated








Year ended December 31, 2024




























Revenues



$


12,877


$


25,829



1,410


(167


)


$


39,949















Gross profit




3,533



5,430



331









9,294




























Allocated operating expenses




2,273



3,338



274







5,885
















Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets




984



189



-







1,173















Unallocated operating expenses*




-



-



-





797















Income from operations



$


276


$


1,903


$


57





1,439















Financial expenses and tax benefit












861















Net income











$


2,300




*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but general to the entire group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.






The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

