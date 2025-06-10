BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 21, 2025

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 21, 2025, followed by a video conference.

Quiver AI Summary

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 21, 2025, before market opening. The company will also host a video conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day, which will include a question-and-answer session following the presentation. For those who cannot attend live, a recording will be available on the BOS website. BOS specializes in integrating advanced supply chain technologies across various sectors, including aerospace, defense, industrial, and retail, with divisions focused on robotics, RFID, and supply chain solutions. The press release includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

BOS will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, indicating transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed.

The scheduled video conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement between management and stakeholders, promoting investor relations and openness.

The company's focus on advanced technologies through its Intelligent Robotics, RFID, and Supply Chain Divisions highlights innovation and a strategy aimed at enhancing operational efficiency in key sectors.

Potential Negatives

Possible overreliance on a few major customers for sales, which poses significant risk if those relationships change.

Uncertainty regarding the company's ability to maintain current gross profit margins amidst competitive pressures.

Exposure to geopolitical risks, specifically the ongoing conflict in the region, which may adversely affect operations and financial performance.

FAQ

When will BOS announce its financial results for Q2 2025?

BOS will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 21, 2025.

How can I access the BOS video conference call?

The video conference call can be accessed via this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89556415958?pwd=xKCYjpZC4qc0QbhuTFkZD5jaRzBDOs.1

What sectors does BOS serve with its supply chain technologies?

BOS serves the aerospace, defense, industrial, and retail sectors with its supply chain technologies.

Will a recording of the conference be available later?

Yes, a recording of the video conference will be available on the BOS website the following day.

Who can I contact for more information about BOS?

You can contact Matt Kreps at +1-214-597-8200 or Eyal Cohen at +972-542525925 for more information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BOSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $BOSC stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RISHON LE ZION, Israel, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies for the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, August 21, 2025.





BOS will host a video conference call on August 21, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.





To access the video conference meeting, please click on the following link:







https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89556415958?pwd=xKCYjpZC4qc0QbhuTFkZD5jaRzBDOs.1







For those unable to participate in the video conference, a recording of the meeting will be available the next day on the BOS website:



boscom.com









About BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd.







BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company integrates three specialized divisions:









Intelligent Robotics Division:



Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.



Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.





RFID Division:



Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.



Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.





Supply Chain Division:



Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.











For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit



www.boscom.com



.





For additional information, contact:





Matt Kreps, Managing Director





Darrow Associates





+1-214-597-8200







mkreps@darrowir.com







Eyal Cohen, CEO





+972-542525925







eyalc@boscom.com









Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the war against the Hamas and other parties in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.