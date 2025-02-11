BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on March 31, 2025

BOS will release its Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on March 31, 2025, followed by a video conference.

Quiver AI Summary

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, before the market opens on March 31, 2025. The company will also hold a video conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, with a recording available on its website for those unable to attend. BOS specializes in supply chain technologies through three divisions: Intelligent Robotics for inventory automation, RFID for enhanced inventory management, and a Supply Chain Division that integrates components into customer products. More information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. is set to release its financial results for Q4 and full-year 2024, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The upcoming video conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to direct communication with stakeholders, allowing for real-time updates and discussions on financial performance.

The press release highlights BOS's focus on integrating innovative technologies in supply chain management, showcasing the company's emphasis on modernization and efficiency.

The mention of three specialized divisions underscores BOS's diverse capabilities and targeted approach to addressing industry needs, potentially attracting interest from various market segments.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the upcoming financial results could imply that the company may be under scrutiny for its performance during the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, raising questions about its financial health.

Scheduling theearnings callfor March 31, 2025, suggests there may be a delay in disclosing financial performance, which could lead to speculation about the reasons behind it.

The press release does not provide any insights or expectations regarding the financial results, which could lead to uncertainty and negative speculation among investors and stakeholders.

FAQ

When will BOS release its financial results?

BOS will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year on March 31, 2025.

What time is the BOS video conference call?

The video conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2025.

How can I access the BOS video conference?

You can access the BOS video conference using this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89706334037?pwd=VvkIx2b1tfaGBMpknU4MHrCS7rpsFD.1

Will a recording of the video conference be available?

Yes, a recording of the video conference will be available the next day on the BOS website.

What services does BOS provide?

BOS integrates technologies for supply chain operations, including robotics, RFID solutions, and direct component integration.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BOSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $BOSC stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024 before the market opens on Monday, March 31, 2025.





BOS will host a video conference call on March 31, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the video conference meeting, please click on the following link:







https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89706334037?pwd=VvkIx2b1tfaGBMpknU4MHrCS7rpsFD.1







For those unable to participate in the video conference, a recording of the meeting will be available the next day on the BOS website:



https://www.boscom.com/conference-calls









About BOS.







BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations across three specialized divisions:









Intelligent Robotics Division



: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.



: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.





RFID Division



: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.



: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.





Supply Chain Division



: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing cutting-edge products.











For more information about BOS, please visit



https://www.boscom.com/



.







For additional information, contact:











Matt Kreps, Managing Director





Darrow Associates





+1-214-597-8200







mkreps@darrowir.com







Eyal Cohen, CEO





BOS





+972-542525925







eyalc@boscom.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.