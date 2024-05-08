News & Insights

Borussia Dortmund Raises Earnings Forecast

May 08, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Borussia Dortmund (BVB) said the company is now raising its earnings forecast to a consolidated net profit for the fiscal year 2023/2024 of between 40.0 million euros, and 50.0 million euros. The company's prior guidance range was between 33.0 million euros to 45.0 million euros.

Borussia Dortmund revised the guidance after reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League Tuesday evening. Borussia Dortmund previously raised its earnings forecast on April 17, 2024.

