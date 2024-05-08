Borussia Dortmund Raises Earnings Forecast

(RTTNews) - Borussia Dortmund (BVB) said the company is now raising its earnings forecast to a consolidated net profit for the fiscal year 2023/2024 of between 40.0 million euros, and 50.0 million euros. The company's prior guidance range was between 33.0 million euros to 45.0 million euros.

Borussia Dortmund revised the guidance after reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League Tuesday evening. Borussia Dortmund previously raised its earnings forecast on April 17, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.