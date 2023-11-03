Borussia Dortmund Q1 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Borussia Dortmund (BVB) reported that its first quarter consolidated net profit was 52.4 million euros compared to 38.5 million euros, prior year. Consolidated earnings before taxes was 58.9 million euros compared to 43.8 million euros, last year. The Group said the improvement was attributable primarily to an increase in net transfer income. Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts, other derecognised items and transfer costs, increased to 82.3 million euros from 62.0 million euros.

First quarter consolidated revenue was 102.3 million euros compared to 104.3 million euros, previous year.

