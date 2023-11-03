News & Insights

Markets

Borussia Dortmund Q1 Net Profit Rises

November 03, 2023 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Borussia Dortmund (BVB) reported that its first quarter consolidated net profit was 52.4 million euros compared to 38.5 million euros, prior year. Consolidated earnings before taxes was 58.9 million euros compared to 43.8 million euros, last year. The Group said the improvement was attributable primarily to an increase in net transfer income. Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts, other derecognised items and transfer costs, increased to 82.3 million euros from 62.0 million euros.

First quarter consolidated revenue was 102.3 million euros compared to 104.3 million euros, previous year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.