Borussia Dortmund Preliminary Q3 Loss Widens

May 03, 2024 — 06:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Borussia Dortmund posted a preliminary third quarter consolidated net loss after taxes of 21.7 million euros compared to a loss of 15.2 million euros, prior year. Consolidated earnings before taxes or EBT was negative at 25.4 million euros compared to a negative EBT of 18.8 million euros.

Consolidated revenue in the third quarter was 98.2 million euros compared to 100.8 million euros, prior year.

The full quarterly financial report will be available from 10 May 2024.

