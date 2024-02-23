News & Insights

Borussia Dortmund Preliminary H1 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 15.7%

(RTTNews) - Borussia Dortmund reported that its first-half consolidated net profit rose by 71.4% to 70.6 million euros. EBITDA was 121.5 million euros compared to 102.2 million euros, last year. Consolidated financial result improved by 7.4 million euros to 2.6 million euros.

First half consolidated revenue was 256.5 million euros compared to 221.6 million euros, previous year. Net transfer income was 82.4 million euros compared to 62.2 million euros, previous year.

The company said its full half-yearly financial report will be available from 28 February 2024.

