Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (BORUF) Price Target Decreased by 10.69% to 5.81

The average one-year price target for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCPK:BORUF) has been revised to $5.81 / share. This is a decrease of 10.69% from the prior estimate of $6.50 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.67 to a high of $6.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.64% from the latest reported closing price of $4.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 21.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BORUF is 0.03%, an increase of 18.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.93% to 3,147K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,011K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BORUF by 7.64% over the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 522K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BORUF by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 456K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 329K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares , representing a decrease of 17.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BORUF by 9.63% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 235K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares , representing an increase of 16.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BORUF by 15.25% over the last quarter.

