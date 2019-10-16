Borsa Istanbul imposes short selling ban in top bank shares

Borsa Istanbul said it was temporarily prohibiting short selling in banking shares within the top BIST30 Index, effective from Wednesday, within the scope of a decision taken by its chief executive.

It said the shares affected were those of Akbank AKBNK.IS, Garanti Bank GARAN.IS, Halkbank HALKB.IS, Is Bank ISCTR.IS TSKB TSKB.IS, VAKIFBANK VAKBN.IS and Yapi Kredi Bank YKBNK.IS.

