Borrowers go longer in US high-yield as market access deepens

NEW YORK, May 22 (IFR) - The high-yield primary bond market saw strong momentum last week as issuers came out of earnings blackouts to raise more longer-dated funding from receptive investors.

Junk-rated borrowers priced more than US$10bn in the primary market through Thursday as average high-yield spreads showed signs of grinding tighter after hovering in the mid-700bp area for several weeks.

After US$11.5bn of supply the previous week, four strong days of supply through to Thursday took issuance in the year-to-date to US$145.864bn according to IFR data, around 44% higher than the US$101.498bn sold in the same period last year.

Issuers are locking in liquidity to cope with the loss of revenue from the coronavirus pandemic, but the cost of borrowing is getting low enough for some companies to also issue longer-dated bonds to refinance existing debt cheaply.

So far, these longer-dated trades are being issued mostly in the form of secured debt.

Power producer Talen Energy and commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield sold senior secured eight-year non-call three bonds, while consumer products company Edgewell Personal Care, pharmaceutical contract research organisation PPD, medical device provider Teleflex and communications infrastructure firm Northwest Fiber raised senior unsecured notes of the same tenor.

Most were priced without issue, although Northwest Fiber had to place US$25m of its US$250m note as a private placement with an affiliate of the issuer to get the trade over the line. The deal carried a coupon of 10.75% and was priced at a discount of 98 to yield 11.131%.

RETURN TO NORMAL

Since April, most high-yield bonds have come with five-year structures, catering to the buyside's preference for shorter-dated securities.

The increase in longer-dated bonds is being taken as a sign that the primary market is returning to a more normal state.

"Initially, the five-year secured bond structure was viewed as a liquidity backstop – now you're seeing more companies being opportunistic," said Brent Finck, senior portfolio manager at Aviva Investors.

"Given where interest rates are, they are still able to issue bonds to refinance maturities that are three to five years out at lower interest rates."

Strong fund inflows and some positive equity market moves have helped strengthen borrowing conditions.

High-yield funds posted US$1.637bn of inflows last week, building on the US$4.485bn inflows in the prior week. Average spreads tightened 62bp during the week to 716bp over Treasuries.

More unsecured bonds are coming to the market, although investors still show preference for secured bonds as they are higher in the capital structure.

"Issuers are reluctant to give up collateral but they also do not want to borrow at exorbitant rates," said Grant Moyer, head of leveraged finance at MUFG.

Park Hotels & Resorts, for example, priced a US$550m five-year non-call two secured note at 7.50% on Tuesday, backed by a first priority lien on eight subsidiaries that own assets, including the New York Hilton, Chicago Hilton, and the Waldorf Astoria/Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek complex.

"Borrowers fall into two camps – those whose fundamental business models will be permanently disrupted once coronavirus goes away, and those whose models go back to some kind of normal and just need enough liquidity to ride it out. I think that is best highlighted by cruise lines and hotels," said Moyer.

DISCOUNTS

Investors have said the primary market has been attractive because of the amount of secured debt being marketed with price concessions.

"We're seeing most [issuers] come with a decent amount of concession," said Finck. "If it is pari passu with existing debt, it is coming with a point or two of new-issue concession, so we have been active in the primary and see that as a source of alpha."

Even so, high-yield bonds remain vulnerable to a downturn should such expectations disappoint amid a growing weight of negative economic data.

"I think there is a tremendous amount of optimism baked into trading levels," said Moyer.

"Part of that is people do not want to be wrong. If a vaccine does come by the end of the year, missing out on that recovery would be a bad outcome. But if this is delayed or there is a second wave [of virus cases], there is going to be a tremendous reset on debt and equity markets."

(This story will appear in the May 23 issue of IFR Magazine.)

