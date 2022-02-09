Borrowers Can Lessen Impact of Possible Rate Increases

Borrowers have no say in the direction of interest rates. Supply and demand, which includes the U.S. Federal Reserve, determines rates, including mortgage rates.

But individual borrowers can have control over their individual loans, and the decisions they make can help them obtain the lowest possible financing rate. Some of the information may be common sense, some of it not, but all of it will help you make a sound home loan decision.

Actions you can take

For example, make a larger down payment. Increasing the down payment lowers the amount borrowed and therefor the monthly payment. Borrowing $195,000 instead of $200,000 at 3.5 percent will lower the monthly payment by $22.00 and save $8,084 in interest over the life of the loan.

People who are renting now, and working for the last few years, have had the opportunity to increase their savings rate to unprecedented levels. Now is arguably the time to put this money to work. And, again, increasing the amount of money for a down payment yields direct results.

Borrowers also should work on improving their credit score. Lenders will usually provide lower rates to borrowers with higher credit scores. Did you know that you have 14 days to “shop around” before any credit inquiries impact your credit score? This is a good topic to ask your loan officer about when you are working with closing costs and other factors.

Using some cash savings from your bank account, which at this point are probably earning close to 0 percent, to pay off credit card, car, or medical debt with rates possibly in the teens is a very good use of capital. And it will help you raise that credit score.

Also, ask your lender about “buying down” the rate. This involves points, which are one-time fees paid up front. Paying discount points will lower the interest rate for the life of the loan, and a point is equal to one percent of the loan amount.

For example, on a $300,000 loan a point is $3,000. In exchange, the rate will be reduced by anywhere between one-eighth to one-quarter percent for each point paid. If you are going to be in your home for a long period of time, paying points makes sense.

Rates, relationships and lock

Of course, borrowers should shop around for a lender offering the best products, service, and price that fit individual borrowers. And it is important to choose a lender and lending pro who you are comfortable with and communicates well. Once you begin the loan process with your chosen lender, lock your interest rate in. Locking the rate early in the transaction assures that the rate won’t rise during the loan process which can take 30-45 days.

Many lenders will lock a rate for 30-45 days at no charge and will charge roughly two basis points per day to extend the lock beyond the initial period. A basis point is one-hundredth of one percent. Using that formula, extending a lock for an additional 30-days would cost the borrower roughly six-tenths of one percent of the loan amount.

‘Maturity’ and assistance

Borrowers should know that a 30-year mortgage is not the only “maturity” for a home loan. Ask your loan originator about a lower loan term. Mortgage rates for 15-year loans are lower than the rates for 20- or 30-year loans, and adjustable rates mortgages, often with a fixed term of 5 or 7 years, have an even lower rate.

This is where a trained loan officer working for a reputable lender is important. They will take the time to work through various options with you.

Loan officers also will explain down payment assistance programs. These are typically local programs designed for certain segments of the population. Help with a down payment is like “found money” for a first-time homebuyer, with the terms being very generous and some programs even forgiving the amount over time.

Spring: Refi or modify?

As we enter the spring of 2022, many borrowers can still benefit from refinancing. Refinancing a loan for a one-percent difference in the rate is a rough rule of thumb, with a two-percent difference being something every borrower should do.

And if interest rates move much higher, adjustable-rate mortgages will begin to move upward this year so now may be the time to refinance into a fixed-rate product. Your monthly statement from the company servicing the loan should have your current interest rate on it.

Before you refinance, however, talk to your lender. The advantages will depend on your individual circumstances. Perhaps you’ll only be in your home for another year or two, or perhaps you’re going through a divorce and a different loan is required. Paying off your new mortgage before enough time has passed to recoup the cost of obtaining the mortgage would certainly not be worth the effort.

Some lenders, especially those who are servicing your mortgage every month and handling the monthly payments, have the ability to “modify” the note, reducing the interest rate, and payment with the stroke of a pen.

These simple considerations and moves can make the difference of hundreds of dollars per month in your payment. So, while interest rates – including mortgage rates – are expected to increase in 2022, borrowers have the ability to make decisions now to help counteract any moves in rates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.