Borregaard ASA (BRRDF) Price Target Decreased by 29.65% to 21.79

The average one-year price target for Borregaard ASA (OTCPK:BRRDF) has been revised to $21.79 / share. This is a decrease of 29.65% from the prior estimate of $30.97 dated April 11, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.58 to a high of $23.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.21% from the latest reported closing price of $17.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Borregaard ASA. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRRDF is 0.15%, an increase of 8.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 5,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,351K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,396K shares , representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRRDF by 0.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 845K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares , representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRRDF by 3.34% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 580K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRRDF by 7.96% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 308K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRRDF by 1.79% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 307K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRRDF by 4.09% over the last quarter.

