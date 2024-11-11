Borr Drilling’s Chairman Expands Stake with Major Share Purchase

Borr Drilling (BORR) has released an update.

Borr Drilling’s chairman, Tor Olav Trøim, through Drew Holdings Ltd., has acquired 1.5 million shares, boosting his total ownership to over 17.7 million shares. This purchase, executed at an average price of $3.9335 per share, reflects a significant investment in the company. The transaction was completed on the New York Stock Exchange, totaling approximately $5.9 million.

For further insights into BORR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.