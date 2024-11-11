News & Insights

Stocks
BORR

Borr Drilling’s Chairman Expands Stake with Major Share Purchase

November 11, 2024 — 01:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Borr Drilling (BORR) has released an update.

Borr Drilling’s chairman, Tor Olav Trøim, through Drew Holdings Ltd., has acquired 1.5 million shares, boosting his total ownership to over 17.7 million shares. This purchase, executed at an average price of $3.9335 per share, reflects a significant investment in the company. The transaction was completed on the New York Stock Exchange, totaling approximately $5.9 million.

For further insights into BORR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BORR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.