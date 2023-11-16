News & Insights

Markets
BORR

Borr Drilling Turns To Profit In Q3 On Revenue Growth; Maintains Outlook

November 16, 2023 — 02:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) reported Thursday that third-quarter net income was $0.3 million, compared to last year's loss of $54.9 million.

Earnings per share was breakeven, compared to prior year's loss of $0.30.

Total operating revenues of $191.5 million climbed from last year's $108 million.

Further, the company said its Board intends to implement a regular quarterly dividend with an initial dividend of $0.05 per share, subject to required approvals in a Special General Meeting to be held December 22.

Looking ahead, the company maintained its estimated range of adjusted EBITDA for full year 2024 to be between $500 to $550 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BORR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.