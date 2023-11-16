Borr Drilling Turns To Profit In Q3 On Revenue Growth; Maintains Outlook

(RTTNews) - Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) reported Thursday that third-quarter net income was $0.3 million, compared to last year's loss of $54.9 million.

Earnings per share was breakeven, compared to prior year's loss of $0.30.

Total operating revenues of $191.5 million climbed from last year's $108 million.

Further, the company said its Board intends to implement a regular quarterly dividend with an initial dividend of $0.05 per share, subject to required approvals in a Special General Meeting to be held December 22.

Looking ahead, the company maintained its estimated range of adjusted EBITDA for full year 2024 to be between $500 to $550 million.

