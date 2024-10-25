News & Insights

Stocks
BORR

Borr Drilling Secures $175 Million for New Rig

October 25, 2024 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Borr Drilling (BORR) has released an update.

Borr Drilling’s subsidiary, Borr IHC Limited, has successfully priced an offering of additional senior secured notes for $175 million, intended to finance the acquisition and activation of a new rig, ‘Var’, and other corporate needs. The decision was made to replace previously secured financing due to more favorable terms of the new offering. The settlement of this notes offering is anticipated around November 8, 2024, pending customary conditions.

For further insights into BORR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BORR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.