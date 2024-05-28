News & Insights

Borr Drilling Reports Mixed Q1 Results, Optimistic Outlook

May 28, 2024 — 10:58 am EDT

Borr Drilling (BORR) has released an update.

Borr Drilling Limited reported a 6% increase in operating revenues to $234 million in Q1 2024, although net income fell by $14 million compared to the previous quarter. Significant new contracts were secured, amounting to 1,743 days and $318 million in potential revenue, alongside raising $200 million in debt and doubling the quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per share. Despite a contract suspension post-quarter, the company’s outlook remains positive with the anticipation of a new rig joining their fleet by year-end.

