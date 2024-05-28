Borr Drilling Reports Mixed Q1 Results, Optimistic Outlook

Borr Drilling (BORR) has released an update.

Borr Drilling Limited reported a 6% increase in operating revenues to $234 million in Q1 2024, although net income fell by $14 million compared to the previous quarter. Significant new contracts were secured, amounting to 1,743 days and $318 million in potential revenue, alongside raising $200 million in debt and doubling the quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per share. Despite a contract suspension post-quarter, the company’s outlook remains positive with the anticipation of a new rig joining their fleet by year-end.

For further insights into BORR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.